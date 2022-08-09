AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University officials have set the deadline to register for its “Through the Decades” Homecoming Parade, scheduled for October 1.

According to a news release from the university, registration to participate in the parade is currently open. The deadline to register floats, cars, livestock, and bands is September 15. The fee is $50 for nonprofits, $75 for businesses, and free for WT student and campus organizations.

“We are excited to bring Buff alumni and supporters back onto campus for Homecoming Week activities, highlighted by our parade, tailgate party and game against the University of Texas–Permian Basin,” Ronnie Hall, the executive director of the WT Alumni Association said. “We debuted our new parade route through campus last year to rave reviews, and we expect this year’s parade to be bigger and better than ever.”

According to the release, Homecoming 2022 is themed “WT Through the Decades” and will include The Phoenix event honoring the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients, reunions, a cookout, block party, sidewalk chalk contest, and more, all culminating in the gridiron match between the Buffs and UT–Permian Basin at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Buffalo Stadium.

A full schedule of events will be available on the university’s website.