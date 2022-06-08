AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a person found dead in north Amarillo, early Wednesday morning.

According to officials from the department, officers with the Amarillo Police Department found a dead man, identified as an Amarillo resident, at the corner of Mesquite and River Road under the stop sign around 7:10 a.m.

Officers with the department said that no foul play is suspected in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.