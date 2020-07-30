Daycares provide safety insight for in-school learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With several schools set to open their doors around the Amarillo-area in less than a month, safety protocols are the number one key. Fortunately, child daycare’s have been taking these steps all summer and may help provide some insight.

Opportunity School, which is one of two nationally accredited childhood programs in Amarillo, has been open at 50% all summer, taking enhanced safety measures for their children.

Only employees are allowed in the building. The children get their temperature taken daily.

Their goal has been to teach the young kids social distancing and washing their hands continuously.

“We encourage the kids to use butterfly arms and keep their distance from one another,” said Opportunity School Executive Director Jill Goodrich. “We don’t want to create the environment that we’re afraid of each other or the kids aren’t safe. It’s about helping all of us be healthy right now.”

As for how schools that are set to open within a few weeks can take this format and use it, Goodrich said it is all about good habits, and children may be underestimated by how much they can take in from instruction.

“I think we underestimate children’s abilities to do things differently,” Goodrich said. “It’s on us as adults to help them learn new practices, and that’s what we do every day.”

Goodrich adds cleaning and sanitizing are a constant practice the school has excelled in.

For a look at the full protocols and safety measures Opportunity Schools provide that might help others in the future visit their website.

