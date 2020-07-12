David Williams discusses Landspouts versus traditional Supercell Tornadoes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday a weak landspout tornado briefly touched down on the southwest side of Amarillo, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said the landspout tornado did a small amount of damage to trees, fences, and sheds to a small area and was on the ground for less than a minute. The tornado was ruled an EF0 with winds peaking at around 65 miles per hour and traveled less than 1/4 of a mile.

A landspout tornado is a rare occurrence and is somewhat different than a traditional tornado. To go over the details of landspouts, and how they occur, I sat down with KAMR Local 4’s meteorologist, David Williams. You can watch our discussion in the video at the top of his web story.

Some Amarillo locals were even able to catch some video of the storm when it occurred. See those videos below.

The video above comes courtesy of Ashley Duncan.

The video above comes courtesy of Chelsea Gorham.

More information regarding the landspout that occurred on Saturday, July 11, can be found by clicking here.

