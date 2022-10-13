AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The seventh annual Shi Lee’s BBQ Trunk or Treat and winter gear giveaway event has been scheduled for Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. in Bones Hooks Park, according to organizers, intended to help area children celebrate Halloween and prepare for colder weather.

Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ and president of the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion Foundation, said that the event will not only include Halloween festivities but a giveaway of winter gear including coats, hats, and gloves for attending children.

According to Brown, last year the giveaway handed out nearly 700 new coats, hats, and gloves, and over 200 pairs of shoes. For 2022 the goal has been set for giving away 1,000 coats, which organizers are aiming to finish collecting before the event.

New coats, hats, gloves, candy, and other Halloween or winter-related items can be brought to Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food at 1213 SW 3rd, said Brown, to be donated. Further, those wanting to make a monetary donation to the foundation can do so at its website.