AUSTIN (KXAN) — Daniel Sahad, the lead singer and founding member of the Austin-based band Nané, has died, the band confirmed Monday.

A post on the band’s Instagram page said Monday, “It is with unbelievable pain that we have to share our beautiful leader, Daniel Sahad, passed away last night.”

Sahad is an Amarillo native, according to his personal Facebook page. Sahad, along with the band Nane, recently performed in Amarillo at the 2021 Hoodoo Mural Festival.

“Please give his family and friends the space they need to process this tragedy. Thank you all,” it ended.

The nonprofit group Austin Texas Musicians called it an “incomprehensible loss” and referred to Sahad as a “rising star.”

Nané was honored by the Austin Economic Development Department with a proclamation naming April 7 “Nané Day,” as the agency began to resume live music proclamations. The band’s Instagram page describes its music as “soul on the rocks.”

According to the band’s website, Sahad and Ian Green met at the University of Texas at Austin in 2016 and while they would “drink and play cover songs for their friends,” they found they had natural chemistry and ability, so Nané was born.

“The pair quickly realized their potential to write original music together,” the website reads. They added members and quickly became one of Austin’s hottest up-and-coming bands.

Nané released its first album in November 2020, a self-titled 10-track album, featuring the song “Always On My Mind,” which has nearly 2.5 million streams on Spotify.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler spoke about Sahad’s death on social media Monday.

“City Council was excited to have live music back in chambers last week for the first time since before the pandemic, and Nané was a great choice,” Adler wrote on Twitter. “This is very sad news. Our thoughts go out to Daniel’s family and the band today.”

Rain robbed the band of a performance at the 2021 ACL Music Festival as many early first-day acts were canceled due to weather. Rain forced the festival to delay opening from noon to 3 p.m., so all acts in that time frame were told they couldn’t play.

After attending ACL as a fan for years, Sahad told KXAN going to the festival for the first time to perform was a dream come true.

“Much more than that, to be playing at the main stage, which was another huge honor. That’s just crazy for me in our short time as a band,” he said. Fortunately, Nané played the popular festival the next weekend.

The band was scheduled to play three shows April 14-16 in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston. They are also scheduled to play at July’s Float Fest in Gonzales.