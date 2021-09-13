Dan Adams resigns as President and CEO of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch

BOYS RANCH, Texas KAMR/KCIT) — Dan Adams has resigned as President and CEO of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch.

The Board of Directors of Cal Farley’s said they had accepted the resignation of Adams and Mark Strother had been appointed to serve as interim President and CEO.

Boys Ranch said Strother joined Cal Farley’s in 2002 and is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officers. He also serves as President of the Board of Trustees of Boys Ranch Independent School District.

“I am honored to fill this interim role and support the vital mission of Cal Farley’s as we serve the children, youth and families in our care,” Strother said, adding that the Board of Directors plans to initiate an executive search in the near future, said Strother.