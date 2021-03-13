Damage at Palo Duro Canyon after severe storms moved through Panhandle area

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the Texas Panhandle saw a lot of severe weather. In fact, a tornado came through here at Palo Duro Canyon. When we arrived, officials told us that they are longer allowing people in.

However, they shared that people who were there before the storm were being allowed to come back in, grab their belongings and leave. The landscape was littered with scattered debris, tree limbs and branches.

Further behind us there were even larger wood structures scattered with what looked like window panels. Additionally, our crew saw bent and damaged road signs on the way to Palo Duro Canyon.