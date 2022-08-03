DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 86th annual XIT Rodeo & Reunion will kick off on Thursday and run through Saturday in Dalhart at its arena, located at 2050 E John Todd Rd.

The XIT Rodeo website detailed that free food will be available each afternoon at the event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the PRCA Rodeo can be seen every night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, live music entertainment will follow the rodeo in the Rodeo Arena.

XIT released the following schedule for the weekend:

Thursday, Aug. 5 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: free watermelon feed 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: PRCA XIT Rodeo 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. 9 Eyes concert



Friday, Aug. 5 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: free pork chop feed 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: PRCA XIT Rodeo 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Cory Morrow concert



Saturday, Aug. 6 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: BBQ from The Worlds Largest Free BBQ feed 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: PRCA XIT Rodeo finale 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Randall King concert



Tickets and all access passes can be purchased here