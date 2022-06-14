DALLHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Xcel Energy announced that an emergency repair at the Dalhart Substation will interrupt electric service for up to an hour early Wednesday morning.

In a release, Xcel stated that substation crews identified an issue with a substation transformer that is still operable, but needs to be examined to prevent an outage in the heat of the day. Crews are planning to de-energize this equipment at 4 a.m. and make necessary repairs. The outage will impact 4,094 customers, which will affect most of the customer accounts in the city of Dalhart.