DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Dalhart Independent School District, Jeff Byrd was announced as the “lone finalist” for the district’s superintendent position during the June 2 Board of Trustees meeting.

Byrd, who was noted by officials as the current superintendent of Vernon Independent School District, also reported superintendent experience from Claude and Gorman Independent School Districts over 12 years.

Dalhart ISD officials described that Byrd and his family “are not strangers” to the Panhandle region. He and his wife, Marlo, reported having worked at Dumas ISD, Amarillo ISD, and Claude ISD for a combined total of 17 years.

Byrd said that he and his family “are humbled by the opportunity the DISD Board of Trustees has afforded us,” and that they look forward to becoming members of the Dalhart community and serving its students.