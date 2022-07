DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT Amarillo released a photo on Friday of road damage near Dalhart due to excessive heat.

Photo from TxDOT Amarillo captures the effect of extreme heat on concrete

In a social media post, TxDOT stated that the summer heat damaged the concrete on US 87 in Dalhart and repairs will take place between Aug. 15 and Sept. 1.

TxDOT Amarillo advised the community to “watch for warning signs and drive to conditions.”