TEXLINE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Texline are looking for information regarding who started the fire at the city’s youth park on Saturday.

According to a post the city of Texline made on its Facebook page, officials are offering a $1,000 reward for “information that leads to the arrest or conviction” of who started a fire at the park on Saturday.

“Evidence has been collected, camera footage from nearby is… being reviewed and the investigation is well underway,” the post read. “It is devastating to the community that someone could be so thoughtless and irresponsible. The lack of respect and pride for our community cannot be overlooked.”

Individuals with any information are asked to contact the Texline Marshal’s Office. The office is located at 517 South Second Street in Texline and the phone number is 806-362-4849.