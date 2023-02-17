DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Larsen Farms, a potato farm in Dalhart operated by one of the nation’s largest growers, came under scrutiny from the US Department of Labor in 2022 when it was found that the company owed $1.3 million in back wages to its workers.

After the debacle, the company claimed to have taken steps to address the cause of the failure, including restructuring its management group and hiring a new Human Resources department.

As noted in previous reporting on MyHighPlains.com, a series of investigations from the USDL found that Blaine Larsen Farms Inc. failed to pay workers with H-2A visas, in addition to workers from the US, all legally due wages. Specifically, Larsen Farms was reported to have failed to pay warehouse workers proper overtime pay as required by the Fair Labor Standards act.

Further, the department said that Larsen Farms allowed drivers to transport workers without a proper license and violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by giving incomplete pay statements to H-2A workers, which are from a program that allows people from foreign countries to work temporarily in the US in agricultural positions. The department also said that Larsen Farms violated the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) temporary labor camp standards by failing to report an outbreak of COVID-19, after an August 2020 investigation following the deaths of two farmworkers from COVID-19 infections.

At least one criminal complaint was also filed in connection to Larsen Farms in connection to a joint racketeering and fraud investigation with the Department of Homeland Security. The department said that the Office of the Inspector General’s Office of Labor Racketeering and Fraud Investigations filed a criminal complaint in July 2020 alleging a company manager demanded that workers from Mexico pay as much as $1,500 to get work visas.

In the wake of the published update about the investigations from the USDL in 2022, Larsen Farms released a statement on its company website and said that it had “introduced major corrective actions to address legal and employee concerns.”

“Blaine Larsen Farms takes full responsibility for their actions and/or lack thereof.” said the company statement, before it went into detail about corrective measures taken and offer context on the situation from the company’s perspective.

The company had begun to rent out a portion of its land in Dalhart to outside companies whose warehouses processed and packaged crops harvested on the land. According to Larsen Farms, its human resources department “was unaware that they needed to pay time and half for warehouse workers who processed and packaged rented potatoes. This mistake led to more than 1.3 million dollars in back wages, which were paid back on April 9, 2021, to the (affected) workers.”

“It was found that a COVID-19 outbreak was inadequately reported,” wrote the company on another portion of the investigations, “Larsen Farms worked with a local doctor to strategically manage the outbreak. Larsen was led to believe the local doctor would be their contact for reporting Covid. They were unaware that they needed to work through a separate entity for reporting.”

Regarding reported issues with proper licensing for company bus drivers, Larsen Farms said that the bus drivers’ licenses were found to be no longer valid. Subsequently, Larsen Farms said that it hired an outside vendor to help monitor all CDL drivers’ documents.

“Larsen Farms has taken these findings, along with several others, very seriously, by introducing major corrective actions, to function lawfully and to improve the employee experience for their personnel. Larsen is constantly improving their organization for the benefit of their employees and their customers.” said the company, “At Larsen, the entire management group has been reconstructed. All employees who violated company policies and procedures have been terminated, and a new Human Resources department was hired.”

The company also said that since 2020 it has completed two third-party-conducted SEDEX Members Ethical Trade Audits, and would continue to complete them.

