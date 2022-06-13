DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hilmar Cheese Company announced it is holding a job fair on Thursday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the company’s processing site at 12400 US 385 in Dalhart.

“We are excited to interview and extend jobs offers to qualified individuals right on the spot,” explained Stephanie Miller, Talent Acquisition Manager.

The company said it provides all personal protective equipment including a uniform, a shoe allotment, and Rx safety glasses, if needed. Most positions are in an indoor work environment.

“Applicants can look at open positions and apply in advanced on the Hilmar Cheese Company website or complete their application at the job fair,” Miller stated. “We look forward to meeting great candidates who want to improve lives, build and advance their careers.”

An online application can be found here.