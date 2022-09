DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Horizon Funeral Home, the celebration of life for Yahir Cancino, the Dalhart football player who died after a head injury, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at Dalhart Memorial Stadium.

Horizon added that Cancino would lay in state on Monday at the First Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information about Yahir Cancino’s funeral service and his life, visit here.