DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department are asking community members to drive cautiously as winter weather impacts the northern Texas Panhandle.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officials said that if individuals must drive in the road conditions, they are asked to “please use caution and drive at the appropriate speed for the size of the vehicle” a person is driving.

The department is also asking drivers to take into consideration stopping distances and visibility in front of them. According to the post, officials are also asking drivers to be mindful of southbound traffic turning onto 16th Street from US 87 in Dalhart.