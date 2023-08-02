DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Music Office and the City of Dalhart will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop on Aug. 9, set to start at 6 p.m. at Dalhart City Hall.

According to the governor’s announcement, the event will be the first step toward Dalhart being certified as a Music Friendly Texas Community, part of the TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program first started in 2016. The program is intended to give Texas communities a network for fostering music industry development and to promote the communities to industry professionals.

Once the workshop is completed, said the announcement, Dalhart will be among 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Dalhart, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

The announcement noted that TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will also attend the workshop to explain the designation and answer questions about the certification.

Musicians, venues, and community members from the general public were encouraged to attend either in person or online through this link. Further information on the event can be found online or by calling Bryce Jones with the City of Dalhart at 806-244-5511.

This event also follows Dalhart being officially designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community in June by the Texas Film Commission, which allowed it to join more than 170 other Texas communities recently including Amarillo, Borger, Canadian, Childress, Dumas, Fritch, and Shamrock.