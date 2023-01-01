DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dalhart Police Department released information after locating a dead man on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Dalhart.

According to a DPD press release, police responded to the 1200 block of Olive in reference to a deceased person.

Police said during this investigation a dead male was located.

Officials said his body was sent for an autopsy in Lubbock.

DPD added that this is an open investigation pending autopsy results.

Officials report that no arrests have been made related to the death and an update on this case will be released at a later date.

DPD encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective Trevino at the Dalhart Police Department at (806)-244-5546.