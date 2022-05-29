DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Dalhart Police Department (DPD) reported an accident involving a child that happened Sunday, May 29, at the city pool.

According to a DPD Facebook post, the child has been transferred to a hospital in Amarillo. Their condition is unknown at this time.

DPD said the city pool will be closed until further notice due to the severity of this incident.

DPD said it will be conducting an investigation.

MyHighPlains.com reached out to Interim Dalhart Police Chief Eloy Duran. He said, “We will not be releasing any details regarding the incident while the investigation is on going.”