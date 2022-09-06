DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the death of sophomore Yahir Cancino during Thursday’s junior varsity football game, officials with the Dalhart Independent School District have provided services to help support students and staff during the grieving process.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Cancino lost consciousness during the fourth quarter of a game in Dimmitt on Thursday and was flown to a Lubbock hospital. Cancino’s family announced Friday that he had died and that his organs were then donated.

A candlelight vigil was hosted Sunday in honor of Cancino, according to previous reports, while many other entities, including Dimmit ISD, Vega ISD, the Texhoma Football Team, Channing ISD and others expressed support for Cancino and the team.

Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd said there has been an unbelievable amount of support that has been given to the family from the Dalhart community. He also stressed that support has also been given to the school district as a whole as well as staff and students.

“Every superintendent, every school district in Region 16 has reached out,” he said. “(It is a) tragic situation, but (we) certainly appreciate the love and well wishes and thoughts that we’ve received from everyone… Everybody’s willing to do fundraisers and pass the hats etc. at games this week so that they can reach out and help the family with the expenses that they’ve incurred. (It’s) overwhelming how much love and support folks have shown to all of us.”

The crisis team from the Region 16 Education Support Center, along with area pastors, the Texas Panhandle Centers of Amarillo and the counseling staff within the district, have provided support at the school for students and staff. Byrd said he expects that the team from Region 16 will remain on the campus through the rest of the day.

Family and friends continued to honor Cancino in Lubbock after his organs were donated by conducting an honor walk around the Lubbock hospital where Cancino was airlifted. Hospital nurses also rose a flag in Cancino’s honor. Issac Hernandez, Cancino’s father, said the overall support from the Dalhart community, along with support coming in from around the state and across the county, means a lot to the family.

“We just ask that they keep praying for the family,” he said. “…They’ve already done so much, so much that I can’t fathom, I can’t see the full extent of it… I just ask for prayers and everything that you do, do it in Christ’s name and honor him with your actions because I believe he would love that.”

Byrd said the district is expecting to host Cancino’s funeral on the site of the football stadium in the upcoming days.

“We’ve reached out to the family and offered our football stadium for the funeral services, and that’s tentatively scheduled for this weekend,” Byrd said. “We’re just waiting for confirmation. But there will be a funeral in the near future and it will be at the memorial football stadium.”

Byrd said as of Tuesday, Dalhart has the intention of playing in their respective football games on Thursday and Friday.