DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dalhart Independent School District notified parents and community members that “safety precautions and protocols” were put in place and police were notified after officials learned of a possible “terroristic threat” on the Dalhart Intermediate School campus on Thursday morning.

According to the school district, on Thursday morning a student allegedly made a statement seen as a “terroristic threat” while in class at the Intermediate School campus. Officials with the district notified the Dalhart Police Department and put safety precautions and protocols in place, they said, but there was not believed to be an “imminent threat” to students or staff.

The Dalhart police will determine next steps in regard to any possible criminal charges for the student involved in the incident, said the district, and district officials will discipline the student if they have “engaged in any misconduct concerning this threat.”

“Dalhart ISD administration places student safety as a top priority and will always consider a terroristic threat to be credible until demonstrated to be otherwise,” said the district in its notification, “We will continue to work diligently to keep your students and our staff safe from harm.”

More information about the district and its programs and resources can be found on its website.