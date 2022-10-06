DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department released details on Wednesday regarding funeral arrangements for two department members who were killed in a Tuesday evening wreck, as well as information on a “Celebration of Life Day” established by Dallam and Hartley Counties.

Dalhart Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres were killed on Tuesday evening on US 54, northeast of Dalhart, during a head-on crash involving a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer. As detailed in previous reports, DPS said that the truck tractor appeared to have crashed into a fire department vehicle while trying to pass an unknown vehicle.

On Wednesday, Dalhart officials announced that funeral services for Brown and Torres will be hosted at 2 p.m. on Monday in the Rita Blanca Coliseum in Dalhart.

Further, Dalhart officials highlighted a proclamation from Hartley County Judge Ronnie Gordon and Dallam County Judge Wes Ritchey that established Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, as “Curtis Brown and Brendan Torres Day” in recognition of their service and commitment to the communities.

via the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department

“Thank you for honoring our fallen brothers.” said Dalhart officials in the announcement, “May we never forget the good memories we have been left with.”

Previously, Dalhart mayor Justin Moore issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the deaths of Brown and Torres, and described their loss from the community as “tremendous.” Moore noted that 51-year-old Brown had been with the department for a total of 28 years, and 19-year-old Torres had joined in June of last year.

The bodies of Brown and Torres were escorted back to Dalhart on Wednesday by through the combined efforts of multiple area fire departments, including the Amarillo Fire Department and Potter County Fire and Rescue.