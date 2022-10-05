DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Wednesday morning announcement from the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, the Fire Chief and another firefighter were killed in an overnight accident.

The department detailed that Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres were “involved in a motor vehicle accident with a semi,” and both were pronounced dead at the scene. No further details on the accident were released in the announcement.

via the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department via the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department

The department also noted that it will update as more information becomes available regarding funeral services.

“Please give the families, Firefighters, and their families space and time as figure out how to move forward.” said the department in its social media announcement.