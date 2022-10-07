DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Dalhart provided more information surrounding the joint funeral services after the recent deaths of Dalhart Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres.

According to a post on the city of Dalhart’s Facebook page, the joint funeral services for Brown and Torres are scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Monday at the Rita Blanca Coliseum in Dalhart.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Brown and Torres were killed Tuesday on US 54, located northeast of Dalhart, after a head-on crash. The crash, according to officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety at the time, involved a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer which appeared to have crashed into a fire department vehicle while trying to pass another vehicle.

Map of funeral procession, provided by the city of Dalhart

Because of the funeral, along with the subsequent procession, FM 281 will be closed from Spirit Trail to Apache Drive starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The post said that access will be available from southeast FM 281 at Spirit Trail to Sandy Ridge Ranch and also Rita Blanca Trail.

Officials also released the route from the coliseum to the cemetery. The post read the procession will be from the coliseum via FM281 to Lake Drive, then to Tennessee Ave. then to West Seventh Street, then to Peters Avenue and then First Street to the main gate of the cemetery.