DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that after the City of Dalhart completed the multi-step certification process, it is now a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO).

According to the press release, the Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony is open to the public. It will be held on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. during a City Council Meeting, including speakers from the Dalhart community and City leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation.

The Music Friendly Texas Program states it seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“I congratulate the City of Dalhart on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities, certified by the Texas Music Office, work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth.”

With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs. It generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year, said Abbott.

“Earning the Music Friendly Friendly Texas Community designation is a great accomplishment and benefit for Dalhart,” said Joe Livingston, Dalhart EDC Director. “The music industry helps us grow jobs, tourism, and our economy while strengthening Dalhart’s brand as a community. A strong music community also attracts highly skilled young workers in all sectors for whom quality of life is a priority, which then attracts business investment.”