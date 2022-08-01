DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Saturday evening crash that left two Perryton residents dead.

According to a news release, a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor, towing a semi-trailer, was traveling southwest on US 84 around seven miles southwest of Stratford Saturday evening. Around 10:15 p.m., a 2008 Nissan Titan pickup truck, driven by 59-year-old Blas Maldonado-Arreola and 58-year-old Patricia Ruiz-Carbajal, was traveling northeast on US 54 and crossed over the center stripe into oncoming traffic.

The Nissan Titan struck head-on with the Freightliner, causing the Freightliner to travel off into the ditch where it struck a utility pole, the release said. Both Maldonado-Arreola and Ruiz-Carbajal were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as a 60-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the release, the incident remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.