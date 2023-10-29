DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dalhart Police Department released information regarding a structure fire that resulted in one dead and one transported.

According to Dalhart PD, the Dalhart Fire Department, along with Dalhart PD and Dalhart EMS, responded to the 1000 blk of Conlen for a structure fire on Sunday.

Officials said a male subject was transported to the hospital, and another unidentified subject was found dead in the building after the fire was put out.

Dalhart PD stated that this fire remains under investigation and will be updated when more information regarding this fire is available.