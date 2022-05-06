DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Dalhart Police Department, at least one person was taken into custody in connection to an April 27 incident at Kella Hill Park.

Linda Dehoyos of Dalhart was arrested and booked into the Dallam/Hartley County Jail, said officials, on a charge of child endangerment. Another suspect, a minor, is also being charged in the case; however, police did not say whether or not they were in custody.

The police department said that videos of the incident were posted to social media and became “crucial evidence” in the case. Officials also thanked the citizens that took the time to call, cooperate, and provide evidence that was needed to pursue the case.

“This is absolute proof of what can be accomplished if Law Enforcement and the great citizens of this community work together,” said the department in a social media post.

Officials also thanked the Dallam County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with the incident.

