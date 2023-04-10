DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a structure fire in Dalhart Monday.

According to the DVFD, crews responded to a fire in the kitchen of a home. Crews said they found heavy smoke throughout the house.

The owner of the home told fire crews that there were three-week-old kittens in the home and crews were able to locate and get them out.

The fire department said crews were able to put out the fire with minimal damage to the home and no injuries were reported.