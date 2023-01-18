DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo VA Health Care System said it is hosting a Veterans resource fair and open on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Dalhart VA Outpatient Clinic.

The VA said it is inviting Veterans to learn about resources that are available, take a tour of the clinic, and meet the Dalhart VA’s providers and staff.

The event is free and open to Veterans, their families and caregivers, regardless of enrollment status. Eligible Veterans will be able to enroll in VA healthcare. The event starts at 10 a.m. and will go to 2 p.m.

The Dalhart VA is located at 325 Denver Avenue.