DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a post on the district’s Facebook page, Dalhart ISD officials said a student was injured after a gun was discharged in a vehicle in the parking lot of Dalhart High School.

According to officials, all campuses were placed on lockdown and law enforcement officials were called to the school.

Officials said with law enforcement cooperation, it was found that there was no present threat to the campus and the school was released at 2 p.m.