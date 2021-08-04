Dalhart Police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Police Department reports that one teenager is dead and another is injured after a hit and run incident.

According to Dalhart Police, at around 3:45 a.m. on August 4, two teenagers were in the roadway of the 1300 block E. 1st street when a red or maroon SUV; possibly a Ford Expedition, Ford Explorer, or Chevrolet Tahoe, going east hit both teenagers.

Police said one teen sustained minor injuries, however the second teen was ran over and dragged for more than 200 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver continued east without stopping or rendering aid.

DPD said this case is being investigated as Manslaughter, a 2nd Degree Felony and are asking the public to come forward with any information about the vehicle involved or the driver and to call the Dalhart Police Department at (806) 244-5546 and speak with Lt. Eloy Duran or Cpl. Erica Trevino.

A Crime stoppers reward is being offered in the amount of $1,000 and the anonymous tip can be given by calling (806) 244-5544.