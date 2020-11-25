Dalhart police investigating area man’s death

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Dalhart Police Department has reported it is investigating the death of a man who may have been struck and killed by a truck tractor trailer on Tuesday.

The Department says that video around the time of the incident, around 10 p.m. on US Hwy 54 near 5th and Denver, shows a truck tractor trailer and multiple vehicles around the area. However, the actual incident is not in view.

The victim, states the Department, is being taken to Lubbock for an autopsy.

The Department asks that anyone who may have been traveling in the area on Tuesday, between 10 and 10:30 p.m. and may have information to call the Dalhart Police Department at 806-244-5546 or the Dallam/Hartley Counties Dispatch at 806-244-5544.

This story will be updated as more information is released.