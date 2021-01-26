Dalhart Police Department searches for suspect after patrol vehicle struck

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Dalhart Police Department announced that they are looking for a suspect after a parked patrol vehicle was struck and badly damaged.
On Saturday at around 12:57 a.m., the Department said that a parked patrol car was struck by a silver vehicle that appeared to be pulling a large black trailer.
The Dalhart Police Department request that any tips concerning the vehicle and trailer involved be turned in at 806-244-5546.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- WT announces construction to begin on $3.5 million refresh of Natural Sciences Building
- Rep. Jackson to formally open Amarillo District Office
- Polk County ‘Paramedic of the Year’ arrested in theft of COVID vaccines
- Gov. Greg Abbott set to hear from construction workers, businesses during meeting on Texas economy
- Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle’s Interfaith Hunger Project moves locations