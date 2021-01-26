Dalhart Police Department searches for suspect after patrol vehicle struck

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Dalhart Police Department announced that they are looking for a suspect after a parked patrol vehicle was struck and badly damaged.

On Saturday at around 12:57 a.m., the Department said that a parked patrol car was struck by a silver vehicle that appeared to be pulling a large black trailer.



via the Dalhart Police Department Facebook

The Dalhart Police Department request that any tips concerning the vehicle and trailer involved be turned in at 806-244-5546.