Dalhart Police Department searches for suspect after patrol vehicle struck

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Dalhart Police Department announced that they are looking for a suspect after a parked patrol vehicle was struck and badly damaged.

On Saturday at around 12:57 a.m., the Department said that a parked patrol car was struck by a silver vehicle that appeared to be pulling a large black trailer.

via the Dalhart Police Department Facebook

The Dalhart Police Department request that any tips concerning the vehicle and trailer involved be turned in at 806-244-5546.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss