Dalhart Police Department conducts traffic stop; finds over 4,000 grams of THC wax

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Dalhart Police Department reported on their Facebook page that their officers conducted a traffic stop and found over 4,000 grams of THC wax.

According to the post, on Friday, Jan. 29, officers conducted a traffic stop travelling from Colorado to Houston.

During the stop, officers found over 4,000 grams of THC with an estimated street value of $170,000, according to Dalhart Police.

Dalhart Police reports two subjects were arrested and placed in the Dallam/Hartley County Jail.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss