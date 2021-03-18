Dalhart Police Department and Texas Rangers arrest two in connection to murder investigation

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Police Department reports on March 18, Officers of the Dalhart Police Department and Texas Rangers arrested 18-year-old Antonio Crone on a murder charge and 22-year-old Gabriel Rojas for sexual assault of a child.

The Dalhart Police Department said both were booked and placed in the Dallam/Hartley County Jail.

The Dalhart Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney upon completion.