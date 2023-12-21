DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Police Department delivered gifts to students as it wrapped up its “Blue Santa Drive” on Thursday.

Dalhart PD delivered 800 gifts to students in the Dalhart Independent School District.

DPD said it doubled the amount of gifts that were delivered last year. Chief of Police Tommy Hughes said it shows how much the community cares.

“The Blue Santa program goes to show how much our community cares about everyone. The outpour of donations and desire to help allowed us to ensure numerous children get gifts for Christmas. The numbers from one year to the next doubled and with community help, we met were able to reach that goal,” said Chief Hughes.

DPS said, in total, 206 gifts were delivered to the high school, 263 were delivered to the junior high, 150 were delivered to the intermediate school and 181 were delivered to the elementary school.

“2023 has been a wonderful year for Blue Santa thanks to the community’s generosity. We were able to provide 800 children with a Christmas this year and I am thankful for all the donors and the people of Dalhart,” said Sergeant Erica Trevino.