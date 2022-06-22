DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, officials from the Dalhart Police Department announced that street signs have been stolen from numerous areas throughout Dalhart.

According to a DPD Facebook post, stolen street signs can hinder the aid of First Responders, signs are a vital part of their job and can help newer members of the Police and Fire Departments.

DPD said if you see something, say something, do not hesitate to contact central dispatch at 806-244-5544 and request an officer.

DPD added that they will be replacing these signs as soon as possible. If you are missing a street sign in your neighborhood, DPD encourages you to email the City Secretary at wendyk@dalharttx.gov and she will pass your information on to our Street and Sanitation Supervisor, Curtis Green.