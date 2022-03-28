DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Dalhart man will be competing in “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown”, a reality TV show set to be hosted by Trace Adkins. The 10 episode series starts on April 21 at 7 p.m. on INSP.

James “Diamond Jim” Smith, from Dalhart, is among 14 contestants that will be competing in the third season of the cowboy competition series “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown.” Among those contestants are ranch owners, managers, horse trainers, ranch hands, bull riders, and rodeo competitors.

Smith, a former rodeo competitor, and Iron Man Cowboy champion will be competing for a prize package including a herd of cattle worth $50,000 and a belt buckle.

The show consists of competitors doing individual and team challenges and those who don’t perform will be eliminated by Adkins and a panel of judges. A trailer for the series can be found here.