Dalhart man injured in explosion

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department reports that a man was injured in an explosion and taken to a hospital.

According to the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, Dalhart Fire, AMR, the Dalhart Police Department, and the Dallam County Sheriff responded to the 1100 block of Highway 87 north at about 10:50 a.m. for an explosion.

The Dalhart Fire Dept. said one man was taken to the hospital with burns.

No other information is available at this time, MyHighPlains.com will keep you updated as information comes in.