Dalhart man dead, two others injured after Hartley County crash

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One person has died and two others have been injured after a Tuesday afternoon crash north of Channing.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), At around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 3, A Kia Optima driven by Randall Johnson, 45, of Dalhart was northbound on US 385 outside of Channing. A Dodge Ram was southbound on the same road.

DPS said that the Johnson was driving on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing, and struck the Dodge head-on before coming to rest in the west ditch.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene. Both the driver and passenger of the Dodge were taken to a local hospital with injuries, but were both reported by DPS to be in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.