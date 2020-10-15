Dalhart ISD suspends voluntary remote learning

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dalhart ISD announced that it will suspend voluntary remote learning across the district, except for the elementary campus, on Oct. 19.

Students who are quarantined due to COVID-19 or who need home instruction due to a medical condition will be able to continue with remote learning. This will also return as an option in the event of a campus or district-wide closure, says DISD.

DISD reports that it ahs experienced a low positive COVID-19 rate among students after the first eight weeks of school, which supported the decision.

“Considering the support students need with our excellent teachers, we believe this decision is in the best academic, social, and emotional interests of our students.” stated the District, “All students who are currently enrolled in Dalhart ISD will be expected to return to campuses for in-person instruction no later than Monday, Oct. 19, which is the middle of the second six-week grading period. Students who are quarantined or with a medical condition will develop/continue a plan with the campus administration. Additionally, we strongly encourage our current remote learners to return to campus for in-person instruction as soon as possible in an effort to gain academic support prior to Oct. 19.”

DISD also says that it will continue to follow recommended healthcare protocols, and hopes that remote learners will carefully consider a return to campus.

While the District says it believes that direct instruction from teachers is always best for students, it also recognizes that some parents and students may prefer a different option. In that case, it is recommended that families contact other TEA accredited school districts for a possible transfer, or enroll in homeschooling or a charter school that offers remote learning.

“We appreciate your understanding as we work to put our students and teachers in a position of success. We will continue to monitor and evaluate key data points to help inform future decisions.” DISD said, “Campus administrators will be contacting remote learners and their parents in the coming days to discuss procedures to return to campuses no later than Monday, Oct. 19.”

