Dalhart ISD extending spring break one week

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dalhart ISD is extending spring break one week for students.

DISD said this extension will allow the district to determine the needs of students.

Dalhart ISD’s desire is to return to school as soon as safely possible and finish the school year in a traditional setting, however, we are preparing alternative instructional support strategies if needed.

Dalhart ISD said in a statement: