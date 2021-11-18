Dalhart Interim Chief of Police reports ongoing investigation into check-cashing scheme happening across the Panhandle

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dalhart Interim Chief of Police, Eloy Duran, said the police department wants to make the public aware of an ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies in the Panhandle including Dallam County.

Duran said the investigation involves a criminally organized check-cashing scheme. The scheme is using people of all types to cash fake checks from a variety of businesses and companies.

The interim chief of police said any business that cashes checks needs to be thorough in verifying any checks before cashing them and if a business has any suspicions or does not feel comfortable cashing a check for someone, turn them away or contact dispatch and request an officer.

The police department said it recommends that people do not attempt to detain these subjects and always use caution. Anyone with questions or concerns or any information can contact the Dalhart Police Department.

The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office reported similar instances of this scheme happening in and around Hartley County saying it has seen as many as 40 fraudulent payroll-type checks that have been cashed.

According to the sheriff’s office, this has resulted in various businesses, that cash checks, to lose thousands of dollars.

The sheriff’s office said local agencies are working to find those responsible and also warns businesses to verify identities and payroll checks before cashing.