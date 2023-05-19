DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a letter to senior parents, posted on the high school’s Facebook page on Friday, the principal of Dalhart High School is providing caution surrounding the potential of senior pranks against the high school.

According to the letter, Scot Wright, the principal of Dalhart High School, said it was brought to the school’s attention that there may be students who “may be planning to do some ‘senior pranks’ that would be destructive, damaging to property, harmful, dangerous or violates the law and the Student Code of Conduct.”

“Not all students would be involved in this, but we do want all parents and guardians to be aware and the potential consequences of these actions,” the letter reads.

Officials stressed that anyone caught in the building after hours is considered to be trespassing. They went on to say that any action that damages or defaces the school or school property is considered vandalism, and any vandalism inside the building is considered burglary. The release said that removing anything from inside the building is considered theft and that anyone assisting in the actions would be an accomplice.

The letter read that consequences could come from local law enforcement and from the school itself, which could prevent the students from participating in graduation activities.

“We are asking for your help as parents and guardians,” Wright said in the letter. “Please help us by making sure your sons and daughters make good decisions and do not get involved in any activities that could jeopardize them getting in trouble with law enforcement, which could negatively impact them after high school. We also do not want to have them do anything that could cause them to not be able to participate in their graduation activities.”

