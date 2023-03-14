DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department released information on a Monday evening structure fire that impacted a church.

According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, the Dalhart Fire Department was called to the corner of Elm and First Street on a structure fire around 8:44 p.m. Monday.

The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, along with Dalhart Police, the Dallam County Sheriff’s Office, the Hartley Fire Department and the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office, also responded to the incident, officials said.

According to a Facebook post by the Hartley Fire Department, the structure was an unoccupied church building that was fully involved.