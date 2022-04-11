DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department took to social media Monday to announce details regarding an early morning vehicle fire on US 54 West and County Road 28.

According to the department, crews responded to a report of a grass fire involving a vehicle at around 4:40 a.m. on Monday, on US 54 West and County Road 28. The first of three units that responded found a car on fire with a “small” grass fire alongside it.







via the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department

The department published pictures of the incident on social media, although there was no further information offered at the time.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.