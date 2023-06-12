DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the city of Dalhart has officially been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, this comes after the city completed a multi-step training and certification process. More than 170 Texas communities have received the recognition, including in Amarillo, Fritch, Shamrock, Childress, Canadian and Dumas.

“I congratulate the City of Dalhart on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and joining more than 170 other Texas communities who have received this recognition,” Abbott said in the release. “Texas is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are prepared to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. I thank the Texas Film Commission for helping communities like Dalhart market their unique appeal and support local job creation through media production.”

Officials said, that with this designation, Dalhart could help diversify its economy within the Texas film industry.

“We are excited by the possibilities that Film Friendly Texas offers the Dalhart community,” Dalhart Mayor Justin Moore said in the release. “This could be a major economic boost for the City of Dalhart and its local businesses.”

According to the release, Dalhart will receive ongoing training and guidance from the film commission on media industry standards, best practices and how to “effectively accommodate on-location filming activity” in the city.

“The City of Dalhart’s designation as a Film Friendly Texas Community is an economic and cultural benefit to the entire Panhandle region,” Senator Kevin Sparks said in the release. “I congratulate them on doing the work necessary to prepare their city for the big screen and look forward to seeing the numerous local jobs this designation could help incentivize.”

For more information on Film Friendly Texas Communities, visit their website.