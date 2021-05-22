Dalhart Chamber of Commerce hosts first Thunder over Dalhart Airshow

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An airshow nearly a decade in the making held over in Dalhart Saturday.

Whether it was prop planes or military planes, the Thunder over Dalhart airshow offered performances for plane enthusiasts or those simply looking to get out of the house.

Chairman of the Board elected for the Dalhart Chamber of Commerce, Sheila Yee, said turnout was overwhelming.

“We were really hoping people would come out, but with it being our first airshow, we really didn’t know what to expect. We didn’t know if we were going to have 500 people or 5,000, at this point I would say we are close to almost 4,000,” said Yee.

She said it’s a way to attract people to Dalhart and raise money for the chamber.

“Obviously, it’s bringing money into Dalhart. It brings the community together, not just Dalhart, but surrounding areas. It’s amazing, it’s just amazing,” said Yee.

Yee said 54 performers came into town for the airshow. Food vendors were also there, some coming from as far as Kansas for the event.

The CEO of the Patriot Parachute Team, Isaiah Maring, said participating in the airshow was thrilling.

“It’s fun for us. We get the fun job and everybody gets to watch us do it. We really enjoy what we do and being able to jump out of the plane and just fill the air every time,” said Maring.

Yee said they are looking at having another Thunder over Dalhart airshow in 2023 after Saturday’s response.